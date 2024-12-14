Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman, who has been appointed the Honorary President of Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, has urged for better investment in talent and building quality infrastructure related to entertainment and art.

Rahman's statement comes in the wake of him being appointed the position at the prestigious institution based in London known for its innovative programs in music, musical theatre, and contemporary dance. The composer will serve in this honorary role for a five-year term, further cementing his influence in the world of performing arts.

Rahman reflected on his journey in musical theatre, recalling a significant moment in 2000 when he met music composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Rahman said, "When I met the king of musical theatre, Andrew Lloyd Webber, he casually asked me, 'Are you going to take the mantle of musical theatre forward?' At the time, I didn't fully grasp what he meant. But as I worked on projects like Bombay Dreams on Broadway and The Lord of the Rings in England and Canada, I began to realize the depth of his vision. It was a serious, visionary thought".

Rahman believes that India has a bright future in the realm of musical theatre, but emphasises the importance of nurturing talent at home.

He shared, "If we invest in our talent and build the right infrastructure, we can open up a whole new genre of entertainment in India. But I can't do it alone. I need government support, incentives for performers, musicians, and the infrastructure to support this growth. We are now at a technological crossroads where visuals can be easily generated, but nothing compares to the magic of live performance".

He also spoke about the global success of recent Western tours as a sign of growing demand in the subcontinent.

He further mentioned, "Western artists have made billions on recent tours. People want to experience real performances. The honour of being appointed Honorary President of Trinity Laban comes at a perfect time, as it also empowers me to undertake transformational projects in India, particularly through collaborations like the KM Music Conservatory and exciting future initiatives at Trinity Laban".

"The next five years at Trinity Laban could mark a new era of global collaboration in music and dance", he added.

(With inputs from IANS)