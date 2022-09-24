The music scene has erupted like a volcano in the last few years. Ever since the digital and social media platforms have expanded, we have seen a plethora of music singles and albums under different record labels. Along with it, many talents and artists have come to the forefront in recent times. One of the artists, Vibhas is garnering the right momentum in the music industry.

Hailing from Karnal, Haryana, he is a music composer, programmer and lyricist with an experience of more than 15 years of. Having worked on over 100 music albums, he made his foray into Bollywood as a music composer with the 2019 film S P Chauhan starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Yuvika Chaudhary. Other than this, he has even composed music for the film 5 Weddings' starring Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri.

The artist is now gearing up for his forthcoming music video titled 'Blockbuster'. It is said to be the song that will feature Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal together for the first time. Besides composing music for the song, he has penned down the lyrics. Directed by Ranju Varghese and Mr. & Mrs Films, 'Blockbuster' will be released on September 23 on the official YouTube channel of Dhamaka Records. It is produced by Priyaank Sharma & Paras Mehta.

Sung by the Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur, the song will be on the party playlist. Shot on a grand scale, the makers recently dropped the song's teaser.

Watch the official teaser here - https://youtu.be/WX3QBvosPH8

Sharing his excitement about the song, he said, "I have thoroughly enjoyed this song. It is one of the special and the biggest songs of my career. When you have a pool of talented artists like Zaheer, Sonakshi, Ammy and Asees, expect nothing but wonders. I am sure the song will find its place among all the party lovers. Let's hope for the best."

Some of the songs that Vibhas has earlier worked on are 'Dil Tune Toda Hai', 'Sona Sona Munda' and 'La La La La'. All these musicals were helmed by music video director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. Other than this, the unplugged version of 'Taweez' featuring Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu remains one of his hits. His recent work as a composer was for Amit Mishra and Palvi Virmani's single 'Khushnuma'. On the work front, he has several other music videos in the pipeline and an upcoming film titled 'See You in Court' starring Daisy Shah.