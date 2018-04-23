Muscular strength may enhance brain health: Study

Contrary to speculations of Muscular strength affecting brain health negatively, turns out, muscular strength, measured by handgrip is an indication of a healthy brain. According to a recent research by NICM Health Research Institute and Western Sydney University showed that on an average, stronger people performed better in tests involving brain functioning.

Using data from 475,397 participants across UK, it revealed that reaction speed, logical problem solving and mental tests were better of people with stronger muscular strength. Multiple factors were involved such as age, gender, body weight and education for a heterogeneous research.

The study conducted with maximal handgrip shows the possibility that weight training exercises could be beneficial for both physical and mental health.