Munna Bhai MBBS actor, Vishal Thakkar has been missing for the last three years, and even police are clueless whether he was kidnapped, killed or he just fled on his own.

It was December 31, 2015, when Vishal's mother, Durga saw her son for the last time. According to Indian Express, that was the day Vishal asked his mother to join him in watching Star Wars: The Force Awakens at a theatre, but she declined. Following this, he borrowed Rs 500 from her and went on his own at 10.30 pm.

The report stated that Vishal dropped a message on his father Mahendra's phone at 1 am informing that he was going to a party, and will return in the morning. However, he never came back, and his phone has not been switched on since then.

While Vishal's family still wonders what happened to him, police have not been able to make any progress on the case till date. According to police, Vishal was last seen by his girlfriend on Ghodbunder Road at 11:45 am on January 1 taking an auto-rickshaw to go for a shoot in Andheri.

Police further told the publication that Vishal's girlfriend was initially under scanner, but they did not find any discrepancy in her statement.

There has not been any information on Vishal since then as no ransom call came and neither did his bank account show any activity. Even no hospital record showed his presence.

"We don't know if it's a murder, or a kidnapping, or he has run away," the publication quoted one of the investigating officers as saying.

While police and his family are clueless about Vishal mysteriously going missing, three months before the incident, he was charged with rape and assault by his then-girlfriend. Although the complaint was later withdrawn, the family went through a lot of embarrassment, and Vishal's career was affected by it too.

Vishal had a small hospital scene in Munna Bhai MBBS, where he was seen playing the role of a young boy who attempted suicide for being dumped by a girl. He had become a known face after appearing in the movie.