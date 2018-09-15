Jammu and Kashmir's newly appointed governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that the matter relating to Article 35-A of the constitution has been sub-judice since a long time now.

Speaking to media, Malik said that the state can't take a stand on the Article until a new government is formed in the state. He also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in elections. "Elections are neither for Delhi nor me but for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," ANI quoted Malik as saying.

Meanwhile, chief electoral officer Shaleen Kabra announced the dates of the upcoming municipal elections in the state. Polls will be held on October 8, October 10, October 13 and October 16. The counting of votes will be done on October 20 after polling in all the phases will be over. The polling will take place between 7 am and 2 pm.

The announcement of the polls come amidst protests from the National Conference Party and the People's Democratic Party who have decided to boycott local body polls and panchayat polls unless the union government takes effective steps towards protecting Article 35-A.