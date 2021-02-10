A day after he walked out of a jail in Indore, Munawar Faruqui took to social media to share a picture of himself. The stand-up comic was released from jail one week after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Munawar was arrested after a BJP MLA's son had lodged a complaint of him mocking and making "indecent jokes" on Hindu Gods and Amit Shah.

Thanking everyone for the love and support, Munawar wrote, "Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikayat, Hasa kar lakhon chehron ko Roshan kiya hai maine. (Let the darkness inside me complain, I have brightened many faces by making them laugh)." From Jwala Gutta to Raja Kumari, industry welcomed the 29-year old comedian back home.

The Supreme Court while granting him bail also issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and the warrant issued against him in Uttar Pradesh was also put on hold. The SC agreed with Munawar's lawyer, who had alleged that due process was not followed while filing the FIR against him "The learned counsel has pointed out to us that quite apart from the fact that the allegations made in the FIR are vague that the procedure...has not been followed before arresting the petitioner. This being the case, we issue notice in both the petitions and stay the Judgment of the High Court," said the SC. Munawar Faruqui's lawyer had reasoned that Munawar was arrested without a warrant or a magistrate's order, which is clearly stated in Section 41 of the Criminal code.

The SC granted bail to Munawar, thrice after it was rejected by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Reacting to Munawar's bail, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang had said, "Bail is a routine process, that doesn't mean he is innocent. Our police has not done anything wrong. Why should anyone be allowed to make fun of Hindu Gods and Goddesses?"

While Munawar has been released, the three others arrested with him, including a minor are still in jail.