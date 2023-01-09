The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is merely a month away, with loads of entertainment and not vacating a single opportunity to provide new twists and turns in each episode. The inmates are going through a gamut of emotions from drama, fights, emotions, friendships, and love as they enter yet another week.

This is the first season where the contestants' parents and family members appeared in the show for a short time. Filmmaker Farah Khan also entered the house to meet her brother Sajid Khan.

Emotions galore! Farah get cries and hugs brother Sajid Khan as she meets him inside the BB house

In a video shared by ColorsTV on Sunday evening, Farah get emotional and couldn't hold back her tears as she meets Sajid inside the house, she hugged and cried on seeing her brother. She also planted a kiss on his shoulder, Sajid got emotional and started crying. Farah then tells Sajid, "mummy is so proud of you."

Farah later interacts with other inmates she also hugged and kissed Abdu Rozik. She next told MC Stan, "Main ek bhai chorke gayi thi, teen bhai leke jarahi hun aur extra (I left one brother here but I'm going back with three brothers extra)."

She then met Shiv Thakare and hugged him saying, "bhai hai tu mera (you are my brother)."

Farah then tells Sajid, "Sajid tu bohut lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai (Sajid you are very lucky, you got this group).

Netizens also got emotional upon seeing Farah and Sajid Khan

A user mentioned, "This week is going to be so emotional yaar!!!"

Another user mentioned, "Today episode is the best i can't wait to see. I am very excited..❤ yes mandali is best.."

Farah Khan calls BB contestant Priyanka Choudhary as Deepika Padukone and Shalin Bhanot as SRK of the house

Farah Khan went on to call Priyanka Choudhary the Deepika Padukone of the house. Among other things, she got pulao, khatta aloo, yakhni pulao, and burger for Abdu. Farah called Shalin Bhanot the Shah Rukh Khan of BB 16.

Contestants locked inside the house are

Apart from Sajid, Shiv, and Abdu, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, and Archana Gautam are also a part of the ongoing season

Evicted contestants

Meanwhile, Vikkas Manaktala, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori and Manya Singh have been evicted from the house.