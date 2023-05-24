Rumours are rife that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is reportedly dating his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. Amid dating rumours, a video of Fatima and Sana playing pickleball together has surfaced online.

The video of their friendly match has been shared by a paparazzi account

In the video, Aamir was dressed in a pair of black track pants with a red T-shirt, and Sana was seen in a grey T-shirt with a pair of black shorts. The duo sweating it out during the match caught netizens and they started teasing Aamir and Fatima.

Netizens react

One of them wrote, "Love Birds"

Another wrote, "Mummy no.3 aane waali hai." (Mummy no 3 will be coming).

Meanwhile, a netizen schooled paps for invading their privacy, he wrote, "Shooting inside home is not ok! Respect privacy."

Fatima is close to Aamir's family

Fatima is close to Aamir Khan's family, including his daughter Ira Khan. Ira is Aamir's second child from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir also has a son, Junaid Khan, from his first marriage. Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao also have a son named Azad.

However, Fatima had earlier opened up about her link-up rumours with Aamir in an interview with Bollywood Hungama saying, "I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you... If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, 'Listen, why do you think it is like this?' If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it."

Professional front

Aamir made a cameo appearance in Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' after his last performance in 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Fatima was seen in 'Modern Love Mumbai', while she'll next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.