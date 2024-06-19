Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker got married to politician Fahad in February 2023. The couple dropped the pictures on social media, revealing it was a court marriage.

Swara and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, were blessed with their first child on September 23 2024. Since the birth of their daughter Raabiyaa, Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmed mutually decided not to reveal their baby's face.

Swara Bhasker finally reveals baby girl Raabiya's face

On Wednesday, Swara Bhasker revealed her daughter Raabiyaa's face for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram story, Swara revealed the face of her baby girl Raabiyaa. In the picture, Raabiyaa was seen sitting on a chair in seemingly in a garden. The little girl was seen wearing a cute pink floral co-ord set.

Swara often shares pictures and videos of her daughter on social media, with her daughter, but this is the first time that the actress has revealed the face of her baby.

Swara Bhasker shares pics from her daughter's first Eid al-Adha

On the occasion of Bakr-Eid, actor Swara Bhasker shared glimpses from her daughter Raabiyaa.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Swara posted a series of photos as her family hosted a get-together, and her friends joined them to celebrate the festival. Swara revealed that her husband, Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad, wasn't in the city to celebrate Bakr-Eid with them.

She wrote, "It was Raabu's first Bakr-Eid and @fahadzirarahmad, and I weren't in the same city, but I wanted to celebrate because I want Raabu to have the joys and blessings of both the cultures and identities she is born into."

She added, "My vegetarian parents hosted the most sumptuous dinner and my friends came with blessings, warmth and so many gifts for my baby girl. But most importantly with big hearts and with precious time. She is too small to know it now but I will remind Raabu as she grows that she was and will remain blessed to be born into such a large-hearted and loving tribe. My heart and tummy are both full! Thank you guys (folded hands, red heart and nazar emojis)."

Sharing a picture with Raabiyaa, Swara wrote, Mumma and Raabu twinning for Eid!

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, "Why should I reveal my child's face or my child in general, for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I'm not ready for that at the moment."

Work Front

Swara made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking. She was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in 2022. She will be seen in Mrs Falani in the pipeline. While the shoot of the film has been completed, its release date is yet to be announced by the makers.