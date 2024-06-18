All eyes are on Anil Kapoor as he is gearing up to host the next season of Bigg Boss OTT. The makers are all set to drop the thrilling third season of one of the most controversial reality shows in June. The promo for the reality show was dropped a fortnight ago.

Anil Kapoor steps in as new host of Bigg Boss OTT; replaces Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT is different this season as Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host.

"@AnilKapoor on #Salmankhan"



Nobody Can replace Salman Bhai, I've talked to him he is happy for me



Most Secure and Biggest star @BeingSalmanKhan... pic.twitter.com/SZKvSztBWs — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) June 18, 2024

The press conference of which was held on Tuesday. The new host spoke at length replacing Salman Khan and even shared the news rules about the game.

Anil Kapoor gets candid on replacing Salman Khan as a host

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui spoke with Anil Kapoor. He asked Anil Kapoor about stepping into Salman Khan's shoes.

To this Anil Kapoor said, "Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta. (No one can replace Salman).

He added, "Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta. Bhai (Salman Khan) bahut khush hai ki mai non-fiction kar raha hu. (Nobody can replace Anil Kapoor either. Salman Khan is very happy that I am doing non-fiction)."

Anil Kapoor then told Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, "Bhai bhi bahut khush hai lekin agar tu controversy create karna chahta hai toh karle. (Bhai is glad but if you want to create a controversy then do it)."

Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo

The makers shared a new promo and gave a glimpse of the new host of the season and ardent BB fans were unhappy with the new development.

Jio Cinema shared the clip with the caption, "A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hail (Just like Bigg Boss, his voice is also sufficient). P.S. - No prizes for guessing(sic)."

Anil Kapoor will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, which is set to premiere on June 21 exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. The confirmed list of contestants has not been released yet by the makers.