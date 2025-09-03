Seems like Shilpa Shetty and her family are going through a rough patch. Weeks after the actor and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, were accused of cheating, Shilpa has now announced the closure of one of her iconic restaurants in Mumbai's Bandra, Bastian.

On Tuesday, Shilpa took to her Instagram stories to share the news with fans and followers through a heartfelt note. "This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations – BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow," she wrote.

She added, "To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons – a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual, Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences."

In a statement to NDTV, the restaurant team said, "For nine incredible years, our patrons have turned Bastian Bandra into far more than a restaurant. They have made it a home filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. As we take a short pause for renovations, we are deeply grateful for every moment we have shared with you. This is not goodbye — it is a fresh new beginning. We will be announcing something special very soon."

Located on Linking Road in Bandra West, Bastian first opened its doors in 2016 and later moved to a larger space in 2023. Known for its chic multi-level interiors and seafood-focused menu, while also offers vegetarian and meat-based dishes.

Although Bastian Bandra is shutting down, the brand's second outlet, Bastian At The Top, will remain open. Situated on the 48th floor of the Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West, the rooftop restaurant offers panoramic views of the city and continues to serve patrons.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra accused of cheating

The restaurant's closure comes just weeks after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in connection with a loan-cum-investment deal. Another unknown individual was also charged in the case.

The complainant, Deepak Kothari, alleged that the couple defrauded him of more than ₹60 crore through their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. According to him, he invested the money between 2015 and 2023 under the pretext of expanding a business, but the funds were allegedly misused for personal expenses. The EOW is currently investigating the matter.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra call allegations 'Baseless'

In response, the couple's lawyer denied the allegations, calling them "purely civil in nature" and pointing out that the matter had already been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on October 4, 2024.

"This is an old transaction, wherein the company went into financial distress and eventually got entangled in a long legal battle at the NCLT. There is no criminality involved, and our auditors have submitted all the necessary supporting documents from time to time, as requested by the EOW, including detailed cash flow statements," said advocate Prashant Patil.