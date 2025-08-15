Indians all across the world are ringing in the 70th Independence Day today, that is, 15 August 2025. Several celebrities have taken to social media and extended warm wishes. From paying heartfelt tribute to the Indian brave hearts, to hoisting the national flag in their building, to sharing videos on how important this day is for every Indian.

Amid several wishes, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and their family celebrated the day with great patriotism. Raj Kundra, along with his daughter Samaria, sister-in-law Shamita Shetty, and a few members of his staff, was seen hoisting the flag and singing India's national anthem.

The video shows Raj Kundra looking up seemingly towards the flag, while his daughter was singing the national anthem Jana Gana Mana. But it was Shamita who was trolled as she was seen moving her hands and wasn't standing straight. She kept her hands on her forehead to protect herself from the harsh rays of the sun and was also seen moving her body.

Netizens slammed her for not standing straight when the national anthem was being played. Many even slammed her for her attire; she wore colorful pants and a white tee, and looked as if she had just stepped out of her bed to be present for the flag hoisting ceremony. From her attire to not standing straight, Shamita was criticised badly.

A user wrote, "Stand in attention position while the national anthem is on.."

Another word, "This is not her movie song."

The third one said, "So disrespectful."

The fourth user wrote, "Shamita ko protocols nahi pata hai kya ki national anthem mai kese khade hote hain..." (Doesn't she know the protocols of standing during the national anthem)

Shamita Shetty was last seen with her sister Shilpa Shetty on The Great Indian Kapil Show S3, the episode of which was recently aired on Netflix. The episode also featured Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.

One of the portions had Shilpa Shetty openly discussing her efforts to find a good companion for her sister Shamita. Shilpa openly discussed how she confidently questions possible suitors about their marital status, just to emphasize that she is looking for her younger sister. She acknowledged rapidly becoming impressed with eligible bachelors, which made the chat even more entertaining.