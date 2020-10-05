A 20-year-old youth has been arrested by the Boisar unit of the Crime Branch for robbing people and misleading the police by creating the sketch of Pakistani flag using a lipstick as a sign after robbing. The man used to rob bungalows in Dhanau and stabbed people who would oppose him.

The accused, Gaurav Bhupendra Dalvi made the Pakistan flag on a glass door using a lipstick after looting a house in Vangaon. The local Crime Branch had to be roped in by Palghar police after the robberies had increased in the past month in Vangaon.

The accused had stolen a mobile phone from a bungalow at Vangaon and after stealing the phone, he took out a milk packet from the fridge, boiled it and had it while threatening the family with a knife. Then he took a lipstick kept on a table and made the Pakistan flag on the glass door before escaping.

Police nab robber

Dalvi was arrested after four days of investigation by the Boisar unit of the LCB. Bhimsen Gaikwad, in-charge of Boisar unit of LCB was quoted as saying that, "Dalvi stole a motorcycle from Dahanu on September 10 and used it to find his targets. On September 28, early in the morning, he entered a bungalow at Vangaon and went to the top floor where a 25-year-old girl was sleeping. He picked up her mobile phone and ATM card. When she woke up and shouted for help, he stabbed her hand and ran away."

Neighbours and other family members tried chasing Dalvi, who was hiding in the vicinity. A 48-year-old man, Deepak, tried to catch him but he was stabbed too. Dalvi ran into a nearby forest.

The police was informed and they took the motorcycle, which Dalvi had left behind. A CCTV footage showed that Dalvi had stolen the motorcycle from Dhanau.

Dalvi told the police that he started stealing as he had no work and had left his home because of his parents' troubled relationship. He was staying with his sister and used to make money by selling the loot. Dalvi is in police custody.