On one hand, there are stories of how some auto-rickshaw drivers go out of their way to spread kindness, positivity and happiness. The action of one auto driver, who had placed free mineral water and biscuits for his passengers, had won immense praise and accolades for "Mumbai autowallahs" at large. But there are some bad apples, who bring bad names to the entire bunch. One such incident came to light from Mumbai, one that some will find relatable while others shocking.

Two entrepreneurs, who started a restaurant after believing in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Startup India, were faced with some harsh ground reality. This is the story of the owners of Chourasta Cafe, a restaurant in Wardha's Itwara Square. Like any business owner, Aadil Ajani and Abir Ajani, children of a single mother, hoped to see their business succeed after having invested their mother's hard-earned money in hopes of valued returns. But now, they fear for their lives.

Dreams crashing in front of eyes

Aadil and Abir are running pillar to post, trying to get rid of the nuisance brought on by some auto-rickshaw drivers, who are not only blocking the path to the cafe but also threatening the owners. In a written complaint to the Wardha City Police Station House Officer and Inspector, the owners of the Chourasta Cafe, claim that they are harassed, threatened and initiated by the drivers of "illegally parked auto drivers" outside their business premises.

What's worse is that some of these rowdy auto-drivers are instigating other auto-rickshaw drivers against the owners of the cafe and making them park their autos in front of the restaurant. With this, a barricade of auto rickshaws is formed outside the restaurant, making it impossible for customers to walk in or out of the restaurant.

"We believe in Startup India dream of PM Modi but how can we even attempt to realise this dream and contribute to it and nation building when we are subjected to such intimidation and our business isn't even allowed to run?" Aadil and Abir write in their complaint.

This nuisance has caused dearly to their business. Noting the registration numbers of the auto-rickshaws involved in the nuisance along with photos of the autos blocking the path to the restaurant, the owners warn that if any harm was to come to them or any family members, the auto-rickshaw drivers are to be held responsible. International Business Times has verified the document, photos and vehicle registration numbers.

The owners have lodged many complaints but to no avail. IBTimes accessed an earlier complaint copy dated January 2022, with a similar concern.

"For the past several days, some gangster-oriented auto drivers have come to this square and started a self-proclaimed auto stand. Due to heavy traffic in Itwara Bazar Chowk, many times traffic problems are caused by these auto drivers. Many autos come in the middle of the road and block the road, and sometimes accidents also happen. As this kind of thing is common, the citizens of our locality are very troubled. Also, since the said auto stand is in front of "Chaurasta Cafe", it becomes difficult for the customers coming to this cafe to park their vehicles. When the auto drivers of this area are disturbed about this, they attack the citizens of the area with hooliganism and use obscene words," the complaint read.

It remains to be seen if legal justice will be served or if the complaint will be buried under a pile of file cases.