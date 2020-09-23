Heavy rains that have been lashing Mumbai since Tuesday may turn more fierce today with intense rainfall predicted. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert (heavy rain at isolated places) for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places) for Palghar.

IMD warned that the rains could lead to localised flooding and water logging in low lying areas. Considering the situation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared holiday for all offices and establishments. Only emergency personnel will have to report to work.

Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, seriously disrupting road and rail traffic, and affecting the movement of people manning essential services, officials said here on Wednesday. According to IMD, the city recorded over 12.20 cms rain while the suburbs notched over 27.50 cms rain most of it during the night.

Heavy water-logging was reported from the traditional flood-prone areas of central Mumbai like Sion, Matunga, Kurla, Chunabhatti, Mazagaon, Masjid Bunder and Byculla. Besides several areas in the suburbs like Goregaon, Malad, Dahisar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund experienced waterlogging.

Central Railway has suspended suburban services

The Central Railway has suspended suburban services from Chhatapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane and Vashi. Special mail/express trains have been rescheduled, said CR Chief Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar. Similarly, submerged tracks compelled the Western Railway to suspend all suburban services between Churchgate to Andheri.

"Heavy rains have been reported from Mumbai and Thane suburbs in last 12 hours with some places recording 150 mm plus rainfall," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

Mumbai's public bus service operator BEST has cancelled or diverted its operations in several routes.