Live
Residents of Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Friday, June 28. After months of heat and sunshine, the rains came as a huge sigh of relief. However, the rainfall resulted in water logging and heavy traffic which resulted in the slow movement of traffic.
Bandra received 30 mm of rainfall in an hour.
Live Updates
2019-06-2814:33 (IST)
Traffic jam in Western Express Highway in Andheri
Traffic jam at Western Express Highway in Andheri can delay commuters by two hours. The same situation is prevalent at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link.
2019-06-2814:28 (IST)