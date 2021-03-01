All students of classes 9th, 10th, 11th declared pass. Close
The Union Ministry of Power on Monday brushed off a report linking the Mumbai power outage in October last year to a Chinese cyber attack.

On October 12, Mumbai witnessed massive power outages due to grid failure, hampering train services and hitting the stuttering economic activity hard.

malware targeting power grids
The malware has various infrastructure impacts, ranging from simply turning off power distribution channels to more serious damage to equipment. In this image, the sun shines over towers carrying electical lines August 30, 2007 in South San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Statement 

In a statement, the power ministry said, "An email was received from CERT-In on 19th November, 2020 on the threat of malware called Shadow Pad at some control centres of POSOCO. Accordingly, action has been taken to address these threats."

"NCIIPC informed through mail on Feb 12 about threat by Red Echo through malware Shadow Pad that 'Chinese state-sponsored threat actor group known as Red Echo is targeting Indian Power sector's Regional Load Dispatch Centres along with State Load Dispatch Centres'," the ministry added.

