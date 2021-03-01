The Union Ministry of Power on Monday brushed off a report linking the Mumbai power outage in October last year to a Chinese cyber attack.

On October 12, Mumbai witnessed massive power outages due to grid failure, hampering train services and hitting the stuttering economic activity hard.

The Statement

In a statement, the power ministry said, "An email was received from CERT-In on 19th November, 2020 on the threat of malware called Shadow Pad at some control centres of POSOCO. Accordingly, action has been taken to address these threats."

"NCIIPC informed through mail on Feb 12 about threat by Red Echo through malware Shadow Pad that 'Chinese state-sponsored threat actor group known as Red Echo is targeting Indian Power sector's Regional Load Dispatch Centres along with State Load Dispatch Centres'," the ministry added.