Amruta Fadnavis engaged in a row with Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter over shifting of Axis Bank salary account of Mumbai police. Chaturvedi's tweet was in reference to the decision made by Mumbai police to transfer 50,000 salary accounts from Axis bank to HDFC bank. It should be noted that these accounts were transferred from State Bank of India to Axis Bank when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis posted on Twitter, "Axis Bank is not my family Bank-it's third-largest listed private sector bank and I'm an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years! How will an opportunistic दलबदलू understand this honesty & hard work! These accounts were acquired in 2005-basis technology & services."

It was posted as a reply to Chaturvedi's post, which stated, "Mumbai Police will transfer salary accounts of 50,000 cops from Axis bank soon. Much needed move considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen& state government employees' salary accounts moved overnight."

Chaturvedi further posted that why did her Tweet bother Fadnavis so much; even when no one was mentioned in the post.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank and transferred around 50,000 salary accounts of police personnel from Axis Bank.

The police stated that this move was due to better services and merits delivered by HDFC Bank. It should, however, be noted that last year in December, Fadnavis, wife of former CM of Maharashtra, had engaged in a verbal duel with Shiv Sena and had criticized the present CM Uddhav Thackrey. Fadnavis is Axis Bank's vice president–corporate head (west India).

The Mumbai police had signed an MoU with Axis Bank in 2015 for salary accounts and it was extended for another two years. Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Rajkumar Vhatkar that the existing MoU ended on July 31 this year and nationalized and private banks were called for presentations.

There were other Twitter users who posted, "Okay Hard work of 13 yrs as a 'BANK CLERK' turns overnight to 'DIRECTOR OF BANK'. So-called 'दलबदलू' May not understand this but for the sake of common man can you elaborate on how you became 'High Profile Banker'. What exact extraordinary u did for the #axisbank."

As reply, another user posted, "Even Chanda Kochchar joined as a probationary officer and so do many others who rise in the corporate hierarchy. This cheap point-scoring by low achiever Uddhav and his dumb SS is unbelievable."