Looks like the stars of Bigg Boss winners aren't in their favour. Last week we saw Elvish Yadav getting arrested for a snake venom case

And on Wednesday, stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 16 winner Munawar Faruqui was once again embroiled in controversy. The winner of this year's BB 7 was among 14 people who were reportedly detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai. The news agency ANI, quoting a Mumbai police official, said.

Here's what happened

On Tuesday, the raid, prompted was conducted by the officers after a tip-off was received by the SS branch.

The raid was conducted at the hookah bar situated at Bora Bazar. According to the officials, the patrons indulged in tobacco-based hookah under the guise of herbal and the hookah parlour in the city's Fort area was being run illegally. Reportedly, the police seized Rs 4,400 in cash, and nine hookah pots worth Rs 13,500 during the raid.

The raid began around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and continued till 5 am on Wednesday, an official said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The police are still searching for the location.

While speaking to the news agency PTI, a senior police official told, "During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable."

Faruqi has been released by the police

Faruqui and others were served notices and allowed to leave, he added.

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav shared a cryptic post amid Munawar's arrest news.

He wrote, "Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya."

Coincidentally, Elvish was also a winner of a Bigg Boss spin-off show. He had won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

About Elvish's arrest

Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police in a snake poisoning case earlier this month. The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they said. A week later, Yadav was granted bail, on a 50,000 bail bond. A raid was conducted in Noida and snakes along with venom were recovered. At the time, Elvish's name had popped up but he denied having any connection with the party or the snakes.