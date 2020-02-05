In a recent development, Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been booked by the Mumbai Police on charges of sexually harassing a woman choreographer, ANI reported.

A woman assistant choreographer Divya Kotian had earlier filed an FIR against Acharya for 'forcing' her to 'watch porn videos'. Kotian has further told the National Commission for Women unit in Maharashtra that Acharya has been "depriving" her to work in the film industry and "demanding commissions" from income.

According to the legal document, Ganesh Acharya said that whenever a coordination of any song was done, she was asked to pay Rs 500 per dancer to Acharya, else she was not allowed to do any coordination in the industry.

Kotian had said that two women - Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad physically assaulted her on January 26. However, no arrest has been made in the case yet.