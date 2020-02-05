Hardly a week has passed after a woman assistant choreographer Divya Kottian filed an FIR against renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya for forcing her to watch adult videos and depriving her of work, another woman has raised her voice against him claiming that Ganesh physically abused her in the 90s.

The senior background dancer approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday stating that she was abused by the choreographer in the year 1990 who persuaded her to have sex with him back then.

Woman recalls Ganesh abusing her in 1990

She recalled and narrated what happened in detail. The accuser said, "It happened to me three decades ago. I have been married and have had kids, but he hasn't changed one bit. When I read about the FIR, I knew I had to speak up too. In 1990, I used to go to Sahiba hall in Andheri West where several masters take dance classes. Acharya used to assist Kamal masterji. I was 18 then and working as a non-member dancer."

The woman went on saying that one day Ganesh told that learning jive is necessary for auditions and invited her to his Santacruz East class. "Classes were held on Sundays at 11 am. His assistant Dilip picked me up from Khar subway and dropped me to a room on the first floor of Hotel East and West. I did not suspect anything till that point," she told Mid-day in an interview.

Recounting that there were no other students there, she added "Acharya said Dilip has gone to bring the sound system and other students. On the pretext of teaching me Jive, he kissed my neck and cheeks."

'He kept moving hands over my body'

"When I resisted, he threw me on the bed and said he wanted to make love to me and marry me. I kept saying no but he kept moving his hands over my body," the lady continued in her letter.

And finally, to get rid of Ganesh, the "terrified" woman told him that she is on her period. "He finally got off from me and said, 'Kya yaar, mood kharab kar diya'," she added.

She just ran out of the place and never returned to the choreographer's class. Noticing her absence, Ganesh got other students to call her and interrogate what was the issue.

"He said he was willing to waive off the fees. I know another person with whom he tried something similar. It's shocking that he is still misusing his power," the woman has claimed in her complaint.

"It has been 30 years since the incident, but my anger hasn't gone. I never told anyone about his behaviour and the incident except my husband. It's time that we women speak up", the latest complainant said.

A complaint lodged by another woman last month also stated that there may be many more out her with whom Ganesh is doing exactly the same. Ganesh has also filed a counter-complaint against this woman.

His lawyer Ravi Suryawanshi, said, "We have given a written complaint to the Oshiwara Police Station on January 31 against her for defamation and filed an NC for the same. We have also lodged a complaint at Amboli police station against her for filing a false complaint. Ganesh Acharya will soon be initiating legal proceedings against her and her accomplices."

Acharya's response to the new complaint

This time too the choreographer has denied such claims saying that he is being maligned. He told the outlet that these are all made up stories forming a part of a greater conspiracy against him. "I have explained in a press conference that some people are tarnishing my image because I took a stand against them," he said.

"They control trade unions in the industry. My stand against them and in the interest of dancers is causing them losses. Everyone involved in these wrongdoings against me will be exposed. They may do many such things against me, but I will not give up," Ganesh added.

Saroj Khan against Ganesh

Choreographer Saroj Khan had a few days back, also levelled some claims against Ganesh and said that he exploited his dancers by misusing his power and hence maligning the Cine Dancers Association (CDA).