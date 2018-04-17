Virat Kohli will take his men to Wankhede Stadium as Royal Challengers Bangalore face Mumbai Indians in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on April 17.

The defending champions have not enjoyed a good start to the 11th edition of the domestic T20 league as they are in search of their first win of the competition. They have already suffered three defeats in the first three matches.

Rohit Sharma saw his side suffered a seven wicket defeat against Delhi Daredevils in the last tie, despite posting a total of 194 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians will be hoping they can seal their first win of IPL 2018 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals over the last weekend. Sanju Samson's unbeaten 92 saw Ajinkya Rahane's side post a mammoth total of 217 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, the Challengers could only manage 198 runs, losing six wickets in the process. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has struggled to impress with the bat. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping they could pile more misery on Mumbai Indians by walking away from Wankhede with two points.

Possible XI

Mumbai Indians: Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c.), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock (wk), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 8pm IST/3:30pm BST. Live coverage of the event will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. Mobile, laptop and tablet users can watch the match live on Hotstar.

Global broadcasters and Digital partners list: