One of the most-awaited matches of the IPL, Mumbai Indians vs Gujrat Titans, is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ever since it was announced that Hardik Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, fans on social media have been engaged and have been trolling the cricketer left right and centre. And finally, the day has come when Rohit and Hardik are playing in the same team after the captain change.

On Sunday evening, Hardik, who is now the captain for MI and Shubman Gill, who made his debut as captain in Gujrat Titans, was seen facing each other during the toss.

Hardik Pandya gets booed by GT fans; the crowd chants Rohit-Rohit

Fans were upset seeing Hardik and missed Rohit during the toss.

As soon as Hardik came on the field, the crowd booed for Hardik and chanted Rohit-Rohit.

Here is the video Hardik boo by crowd https://t.co/l5xWVbIf13 — cricparas45?❤️ (@cricketpar) March 24, 2024

The commentators were aghast to see how Hardik Pandya was unwelcome on the field and how the power of Rohit Sharma was extremely strong despite him not being the captain.

Hardik Pandya getting Booed at Narendra Modi Stadium.



Rohit Rohit chants all over in the stadium.



Wankhede will be real fun on 1st April.#GTvsMI



pic.twitter.com/LFonFg2w3L — ?️ (@retiredMIfans) March 24, 2024

Ian Bishop: "What can he do to win them back?"

Brian Lara: "Play for India....the next time they play here."

Bumrah got hit for 4 then Rohit Sharma said something to him & wicket fell on next ball .



LEADER ROHIT ?? pic.twitter.com/0SZIszUPNV — Dev ?? (@time__square) March 24, 2024

Fans on social media as well as on the field are rooting for Rohit

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field in their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024 against his former side, the Gujarat Titans, on Sunday.

Hardik: 'My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai'

During the toss, Hardik said, "We are going to bowl first. It looks like a decent track, might get better if the dew arrives. It feels good to be back. My birthplace is Gujarat, a lot of success came in Gujarat, very grateful to the crowd and this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, so it's really good to be back. It's been almost two weeks; since we started the camp. Boys are very eager to go out there and perform."

Hardik Pandya was booed by the Ahmedabad crowd. Gujjus you beauty ? #MIvsGT #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/z3c2yQtvII — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 24, 2024

Hardik Pandya got booed by the Ahemdabad crowd. pic.twitter.com/PPIKOx5CLs — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 24, 2024

Hardik Pandya got booed by Ahemdabad crowd ?? pic.twitter.com/arJTRooT47 — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) March 24, 2024

MI and GT squad

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson.

Hardik Pandya was booed by the Ahmedabad crowd. pic.twitter.com/bGCl8BLz7B — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2024

Hardik Pandya Bowling 1st over.

Loud Booed at Narendra Modi Stadium when Hardik Pandya name announced.



Crowd chanting Rohit Rohit.#GTvsMI #GTvMIhttps://t.co/zWroZIgANP — ?️ (@retiredMIfans) March 24, 2024

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chala, Jasprit Bumrah, and Luke Wood.