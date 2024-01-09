Mumbai-based coffee shop Subko Coffee Roasters, finds itself embroiled in controversy after the demise of its beloved cat mascot, Laila, due to renal failure. The cafe initially shared a detailed post about the cat's health struggles, but the situation took a turn for the worse when serious allegations were levelled against Subko Coffee Roasters by a doctor.

In their initial response, Subko Coffee Roasters admitted to being overwhelmed and confused about how to handle Laila's health crisis. They acknowledged a mistake in a previous post and outlined the challenges they faced in providing proper care. The cafe claimed to have consulted with veterinarians and sought advice from the community, expressing a commitment to Laila's well-being.

However, the coffee shop's response was met with criticism, especially after Dr. Radhika Tonsey accused them of neglecting Laila's care. Dr. Tonsey expressed anger and betrayal, alleging that the cafe owner failed to be present or adequately care for Laila during her illness. The doctor criticized Subko Coffee Roasters for using the cat for PR purposes and creating merchandise with Laila's face while allegedly neglecting her medical needs.

Allegations of betrayal and neglect

Dr. Radhika Tonsey, in her response, condemned Subko Coffee Roasters for what she perceived as negligence in caring for Laila during her illness. The doctor claimed to have volunteered and been present during Laila's final moments, expressing frustration with the cafe owner's alleged lack of involvement. Dr. Tonsey accused Subko Coffee Roasters of prioritizing their business and PR over the well-being of the cat. She further criticized them for outsourcing blame and misinformation.

International Business Times has reached out to Dr. Tonsey, seeking more clarity on the allegations. No response has been received as of this writing.

Subko Coffee Roasters hits back

Subko Coffee Roasters responded to the allegations by confirming Laila's passing. The cafe thanked those who tried to help care for Laila and clarified that she passed away at Super Pets, Bandra, under the care of a trusted doctor and Subko team members. The cafe reiterated its commitment to Laila's well-being and expressed plans for homages to commemorate her.

Speaking to International Business Times, the cafe spokesperson said: "It's been a tough time for us at Subko, dealing with losing Laila. We stand by the facts we've stated - Laila was deeply loved for and members of Subko management - Laila's caretakers- were 100% present with her at the veterinary clinic (Superpets Bandra) when we took the doctor's advise to euthanize her given her deteriorated health."

On Instagram, Subko Coffee Roasters wrote a detailed post about Laila's demise:

Goodbye, Laila. It's with a heavy, heavy heart that we have to share with you all that Laila passed away this eve. She passed at Super Pets, Bandra in the care of a trusted doctor and with members of the Subko team + incredible well wishers who tried to help guide us for the past weeks and helped us care for Laila. It has been a torturous few weeks for us grappling to try to bring her to a place of stability and recovery in the way that we knew and loved Laila for the last couple of years- and certainly for Laila as she grappeled with being in and out of hospitals, clinics, IV drips, and shots. In the end,despite our efforts to try to find a sustainable solution for her, her kidney failure, white blood cell count, creatine levels, and other organs were compromised in the last few weeks. Long before the cups, the illustrations as an homage to her, and the incredible love that many of you in the community showcased to her- before she became an absolute rockstar in the eyes of our customers, our staff, and even our neighbors- there was a little kitten that we brought into our humble first floor cafe who had us completely smitten with her gaze, her seemingly unwavering love (preference even) for humans over other felines, and her seemingly endless thirst for being photographed. Laila injected a sense of humanity in each of us who have traversed Mary Lodge, from the Subko team to our guests, and from the lens of the team, taught us how to love an animal both in a deeply personal way and to share that love with a community that numbers hundreds, even thousands that have walked into Mary lodge the last couple of years. We wish we had longer with her. The doctors told us that even if we tried to extend her life it would be at a very poor quality standard of life for her. Then, she passed. We plan to do some homages to her in the space to commemorate her short life soon, but for now we grieve, and we say thanks to all of you who loved her as much as we did, and to those who helped advise and guide us in trying to create the most comfortable- and hopefully nurturing -life we could for her. Laila will forever and always be the Queen of Mary Lodge. R.I.P.

The controversy has sparked a debate on social media, with users expressing disappointment in Subko Coffee Roasters and demanding accountability for Laila's alleged mistreatment. The cafe's attempts to clarify the situation and bid farewell to Laila have not quelled the growing backlash.