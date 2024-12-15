Mumbai bus tragedy: BEST driver not in inebriated state

Investigations have revealed that the driver of the bus crash in Maharashtra's Kurla in which seven people were killed and several others injured, was not under the influence of liquor.

Driver Sanjay Dutta More whose blood sample was sent for testing to check the presence of alcohol was found negative.

Further investigations were on.

The police are primarily considering it an intentional incident, but why the driver did this has yet to be known.

On Saturday, the police recorded statements from people from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) administration.

Statements of 40 people have been recorded and investigation was being held on its basis, the police said.

On December 9, the BEST bus mowed down 49 people, killing seven, and crashed into over 30 vehicles.

The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. in the crowded Kurla West market when More sped the bus and rammed into at least 25 vehicles spreading havoc in the area.

A magistrate court in Kurla has sent the bus driver to police custody till December 21.

According to the BEST, the driver had lost control of the 12-metre-long electric bus.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and full medical treatment expenses of all the injured in the tragedy, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assured that the matter would be thoroughly probed and the guilty shall be punished.

The BEST announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and set up a probe committee headed by Chief Manager Ramesh Madavi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Working President Supriya Sule, Congress Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders demanded a complete enquiry into the tragedy and the most stringent action against the culprits.

