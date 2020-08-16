Amid rise in coronavirus cases, Mumbai Police nabbed 97 people, including 28 women, from a restaurant on Sunday for allegedly flouting coronavirus protocols and indulging in "obscene acts", officials said.

According to the Police, the women were later let-off while others, including the restaurant's manager and three waiters, were arrested.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts in public), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the official added.

'People found dancing, consuming liquor and smoking hookah': Police officials

The Police conducted a raid at the 'Bombay Brute' restaurant located on Link Road in suburban Jogeshwari where they found people dancing, consuming liquor and smoking hookah amid rise in COVID cases in the city.

Previously, the restaurant manager apparently contacted these people to come to the premises, saying they had reopened the place (following the easing of restrictions), he said.

Oshiwara police station's senior inspector Dayanand Bangar said total 97 people were caught. Of them, 28 women were asked to go while the others were arrested.