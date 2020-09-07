A director of a retail chain, who was 46-year-old, was crushed to death under a lift after he stepped into its shaft in Mumbai's Worli area. The incident happened on Sunday evening as per the police officials.

The deceased -- identified as Vishal Mewani -- who was the director of Kohinoor Electronics went to meet his friend in the two-storey Buena Vista building in Worli when the incident took place.

Vishal Mewani called for the lift, but stepped into its shaft after opening the lift channel. When the person realised that he was in the shaft, he tried to move out but failed and got crushed under the lift which was coming down, as per reports.

Fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and Mewaniwas pulled out. He was taken to Breach Candy Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said. "He spoke to his wife 30 minutes before the incident and told her that he was going to meet his friend. On the basis of primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is underway," Worli police station's senior inspector Sukhlal Varpe said as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)