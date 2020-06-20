Video shows bodies wrapped in plastic next to patients in Mumbai hospital Close
Video shows bodies wrapped in plastic next to patients in Mumbai hospital

A Pakistan born Canadian imprisoned for helping terrorist groups has been arrested in Los Angeles to face murder charges in India for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which over 160 people were killed, US prosecutors said on Friday, June 19.

Mumbai terror attack
Photographers run past burning Taj Mahal Hotel during a gun battle in Mumbai November 29, 2008. Operations by Indian commandos to dislodge Islamist militants at Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel ended on Saturday, Indian television channels quoted officials as saying. [Representational Image]Reuters

Tahawwur Rana, according to The Washington Post,  was convicted of a crime related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, although US prosecutors had failed to prove a terrorism charge that connected him directly to the rampage during his 2011 trial.

(to be updated further) 

Related