The Chattisgarh police have registered two first investigation reports (FIR) against BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

The FIRs were filed at Barbanki and Patalgaon police stations. The FIR lodged at Patalgaon police station was based on the complaint given by Jashpur district Congress president Pawan Agrawal on Saturday night in which he said that Swamy falsely accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of taking cocaine. He said that the BJP leader has no right to make such false remarks without proof.

"Swamy himself knows that his statement was false and intent intentional to insult Rahul Gandhiji. Swamy knows that his statement can encourage enmity between political parties and provoke people. Such a statement can disturb peace among people," he said in the complaint, reports TOI.

The other FIR was filed by the Congress workers at Kotwali Nagar Barabanki over Swamy's accusation on Rahul Gandhi consuming cocaine. The party workers have demanded strict action against the BJP leader.

However, Swamy responded to the FIR by saying that it was stupid as the police did not do a drug test on Gandhi to substantiate the truth. "I am surprised that Chattisgarh Police has registered an FIR against me for allegedly saying that RG is a consumer of cocaine hence created disorder in Congress. This FIR is stupid because the police did not do a Dope test to verify the truth," tweeted the BJP MP from his official handle.

According to the reports, police have filed the case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments).