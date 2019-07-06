The state of Karnataka is witnessing a lot of drama after the resignation of 11 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition. With the party top heads out of the country and the resignation spree looming in the state, the future of the coalition is under threat.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims that the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state will fail due to internal conflicts, the Congress leaders are confident on pacifying the disgruntled MLAs.

The Congress strong man and water resources minister DK Shivakumar also tried to pacify the resigned Congress MLAs and loyalists of Siddaramiah, Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraj and Muniratna at his residence in Sadashivanagar. It is alleged that DKS was unsuccessful in pacifying the leaders as the talks had no effects over the rebel MLAs.

According to the media reports, DKS also hinted of appointing Mallikarjun Kharge as the next chief minister of Karnataka, if the situation arises. The rebel MLAs reportedly want Kharge to take over as the chief minister of the state. The Intelligence agency had given prior information to the home minister MB Patil about the mass resignation. It is also alleged that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah had called for an emergency meeting after receiving Patil's information.

Siddaramaiah has reacted on the current events claiming that the coalition government is strong and safe. He said that the party was making efforts to establish contact with disgruntled legislators who have resigned.

After the resignation of 11 legislators from the coalition, four more resignations from the parties will lead to the collapse of the present government. The Congress party including the senior leaders G Parameshwara, M B Patil and Priyank Kharge are holding a meeting at an office in Cunningham Road.