Former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to CCU after his health condition deteriorated and is being looked after by a team of specialised doctors at the Medanta Hospital.

"Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently admitted in the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital and is being treated by a specialised team of doctors," the hospital said in a statement.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's health update

The 82-year-old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital for several days. However, he was shifted to the ICU after his condition became serious on Sunday.

According to reports, his son Akhilesh Yadav along with wife Dimple Yadav also reached Medanta hospital after his father was shifted to the ICU.

Earlier, Mulayam's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away in July this year. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. Sadhana was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.