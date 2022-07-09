Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav has died here on Saturday, according to reports.

As per reports, she was suffering from lung disease and was admitted to Medanta Medicity hospital here four days ago after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

After her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Earlier, she was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, but when her condition started deteriorating, she was brought to Gurugram by air ambulance.

Sources said Mulayam Singh Yadav had come to see her in the hospital a few days back.

Sadhna Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife who was 20 years younger than him. Her son's name is Prateek Yadav while Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav is her daughter-in-law.