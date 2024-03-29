The post-mortem on the body of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday night, will be conducted by five doctors in the rank of Chief Medical Superintendent on Friday morning.

The body has already been shifted to the mortuary. The family of the deceased will be allowed to remain present during the post-mortem and the entire process will be videographed.

Mukhtar's younger son, Umar Ansari, told reporters that their family wanted that the autopsy be carried out in another district, instead of Banda.

Family sources said that their lawyers will also put in an application for parole for Abbas Ansari, Mukhtar's elder son, so that he can attend his father's burial. Abbas is presently lodged in Kasganj jail.

Meanwhile, the burial will take place later on Friday in Kalibagh graveyard in Mahmoodabad in Ghazipur. Confirming this, official sources said that adequate police deployment had already been made there and policemen in civil uniform had also been posted.

A close watch will be kept on those attending the burial. The social media is also under scanner and local intelligence units personnel have also been deployed.

Speculations are rife about the possibility of Mukhtar's wife, Afsha Ansari, who carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head, arriving in Ghazipur for the final rites. Afsha has been absconding since the past several months.

