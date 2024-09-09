Mukesh Bhatt has won the legal battle over 'Aashiqui' brand against Bhushan Kumar. The Delhi HC barred T-Series from using 'Aashiqui' in their film titles. It stated that the use of the word could cause use public confusion and dilute the 'Aashiqui' brand. The legal battle was filed by Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films.

Mukesh Bhatt spills the beans

Stating the reason behind taking the legal route, Mukesh Bhatt said that it was done to protect the brand and the franchise. Recalling his experience of over 50 years, Bhatt said that while he knows what to do and not to do with the brand; Bhushan Kumar doesn't understand the core values of the brand.

"I made Aashiqui 2 with the same values that I made the first one with. I have the experience of understanding what to do and what not to do. I've been in the business for 50 years which unfortunately Bhushan is not. He was not understanding the core values of what 'Aashiqui' should be and unintentionally he was doing more things to harm it than to do good for it," he told Times of India in an interview.

Mukesh Bhatt further said that if a brand like Aashiqui and the core value of it would die, it would take down the faith audience has in love, and in music. He added that he had to take the route to safeguard the love the audience has for the franchise.

"I did what I did to protect the brand 'Aashiqui', not only for myself and Bhushan but people in general. 'Aashiqui' as a franchise belongs to the audience. If 'Aashiqui' dies, love dies, music dies. We are committed to protect it for the audience for years to come. I did this, because this was the only way there could be a stoppage for him to do a further harm to the franchise because he was unintentionally doing damage to it," he further mentioned.