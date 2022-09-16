Mukesh Ambani helped his younger brother Anil Ambani to pay off debt owed to Swedens Ericsson Close
Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Friday donated Rs 1.5 crore to Tirumala temple.

After offering prayers at the famous hill shrine, he presented the demand draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The industrialist had darshan and participated in the rituals performed by the temple priests.

He later reached Ranganayakula Mandapam and handed over the DD to TTD executive officer A. V. Dharma Reddy.

The TTD EO presented temple prasadam to the Reliance chairman while priests rendered Vedasirvachanam.

Ambani later visited TTD Goshala and appreciated the efforts by the temple body in promoting cow worship across the country.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs Vijayasai Reddy, M. Gurumoorthy and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy were also present.

