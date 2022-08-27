Following violation of licence norms and non-payment of dues, including external development charges (EDC), the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has banned the purchase and sale of property in 18 residential societies in Gurugram. Notices have also been pasted at the properties as per the directions from the DTCP Director's office.

The Department has also issued directions to the tehsildars concerned to not execute any sale deeds in these societies, officials said.

A DTCP official said that in the first phase, action was taken against the 18 societies as per the directions from the DTCP headquarters. Few more projects have been identified. They will soon face similar action.

"General public is hereby informed that the developer has not renewed the licence of this colony as it failed to fulfil the terms and conditions of the license. Therefore the sale/purchase of any property will not be executed in this colony and the tehsildar concerned has been informed accordingly. Hence, the general public is hereby requested to not make any sale/purchase in this colony or else you will be held responsible for any damage or loss," read the DTCP's notice.

Officials said the tehsildars concerned have been asked not to execute any sale/conveyance and ease deed.