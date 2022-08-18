In a move that could now lead to a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a list of officers who allegedly refused to address the complaints of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers on public matters.

This is the first time that the chief minister has openly taken up an issue for the party workers against the bureaucrats.

The chief minister gave the instruction when, after a meeting with the MLAs and other local leaders at the police lines in Saharanpur on Wednesday evening, some BJP leaders complained that some officials of the district refused to listen to them due to which public work was being impeded.

Yogi Adityanath said a list of such officers should be made available to him. He said that the work of any party or person should be done, if justified.

The chief minister also said, "No BJP worker should think that he needs a ladder. He can dial the helpline number, write on the chief minister's portal and, if his problem is not resolved even then, he can write to me directly."

A party leader in Saharanpur told IANS on Thursday, "The chief minister has assuaged our feelings for the first time. We are confident that the message to the bureaucrats is now loud and clear and officers will now start addressing the complaints of party workers."

Another party leader said that the attitude of police officials at the lower level was a major cause for resentment among the BJP cadres.

"The inspectors, SHOs, deputy SPs just do not entertain any issues that we take to them. It is not only humiliating for us but also distressing for the people whose complaints are not taken up. Time and again, we have brought this to the notice of our local leaders and ministers and we are happy that the chief minister has finally reacted," said a former BJP district president.

The chief minister also gave instructions to the BJP workers present during this meeting to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

He also directed officials to initiate stern action against the mafia. He said that loudspeakers removed from religious and other places should not be reinstalled.