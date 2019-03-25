India is a country that houses few of the richest people in the world and Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani heads that list. He is not only the richest man of India but indeed of the entire continent of Asia. By profession, he is an Indian business magnate, the chairman, managing director, and the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited, a Fortune Global 500 company and India's most valuable company by its market value.

Thus, when the Indian Premier League was born, it was natural that he would throw the hat in the market to get involved in what has turned out to be one of the most extravagant and popular cricket tournaments in the world. In 2008, he and his company bought the franchise based out of Mumbai and named the team Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians is one of the most widely followed and beloved franchises of the Indian Premier League. The team is owned by India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, through its 100% subsidiary IndiaWin Sports. Thus, the buzz around the team is naturally huge and being three-time champions, adds to their fan following. In a bid to cash in on the connection the fans have for the franchise, the Mumbai Indians recently released a video on Netflix documenting their 2018 season of the IPL and one particular incident has caught the attention of everyone - the Ambani car garage.

In one particular episode of the Netflix original titled 'Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians', the players of the franchise can be seen visiting the garage of the Ambanis which contains an unbelievable car collection. The players' visit was a part of a game wherein they visited the massive garage in the pursuit of clues to progress in a treasure hunt game. But what caught everyone's attention was the plethora of expensive and stylish cars perfectly lined up in the garage of the Ambani residence in Mumbai. The Ambani residence, called Antilia, has a garage that can hold up to 168 cars and a few of them were in view during the treasure hunt.

The first frame shows us various luxury SUVs and saloons lined up on the left side. This includes a Bentley Bentayga, a Bentley Mulsanne finished in white, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes G63 AMG, a Range Rover SUV, a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Porsche Cayenne and another Range Rover SUV. This is only a part of the collection of cars at their disposal as the video does not show an all-around view of the garage.

But the car which took the cake came later in the video -- a BMW i8. Among a collection that boasts mostly of luxury cars, this blue i8 is perhaps the most sporty cars that the family owns. Talking about the BMW i8, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is combined with an electric motor that produces a total of 357 Bhp and 570 Nm. Another interesting fact about this sports car is that it has a fuel efficiency of about 47 km/l, thanks to BMW's intelligent hybrid technology.

According to a report by Cartoq, the Ambanis own many other cars that are not shown in the video. "Other super expensive cars that are owned by the family and are not shown in the video include a second Bentley Bentayga, a Mercedes Benz W221 S-Guard and BMW 7-Series High Security. They recently bought a Lamborgini Urus, which was the fastest SUV in the world till last month (title now held by Bentley Bentayga Speed). Also, a Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV is their latest buy, which goes on to show the love for luxury SUVs they have."