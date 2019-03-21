The primary motto of the Indian Premier League reads - Where talent meets opportunity. This has been a stage for young players and obscure names to leave an impression which has helped their career take a decisive turn. Also, this has been a stage where many cricketers, who are in the final lap of their careers, give it their last shot.

2019 could well be one of those years where several of these veterans could feature for possibly the final time. We take a look at three such legends of the game who we might not see after this IPL season.

Yuvraj Singh

He was unsold in the first round of the auctions but was eventually snapped up by the Mumbai Indians. Both Zaheer Khan and Rohit Sharma said that they have identified a definite role for the southpaw this season and that his experience in the middle order could be a huge boost for the side. However, this could well be the season when Yuvraj walks out for the final time for any IPL franchise.



Chris Gayle

After declaring that the World Cup would be his final ODI appearance, Chris Gayle proceeded to pound England in the ODI series. He looks sharp and could be a massive boost to Kings XI Punjab. However, he is not as agile as before and after this year and after the World Cup followed by the Caribbean Premier League, it might become for even the Universe Boss to appear in the next season in 2020.

He could well the match-winner for KXIP this season, and this season could well be the last Indian fans get to enjoy one of the pioneers of this format.

Harbhajan Singh

The veteran off-spinner did not appear for Punjab in Ranji Trophy this year. He has become quite a regular in commentary and this season when he turns up for the Chennai Super Kings, it could well be his final appearance in this league.

His prowess with the ball is on the decline and could only claim 9, 8, and 7 wickets in 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively. Also, his economy rate read 8.48 last season which made CSK bench him towards the latter end of the tournament. It could well be that he would want to bid goodbye to the league on his own terms and this season could see him bring down curtains on one of the most glittering careers in cricket.

