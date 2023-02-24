Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar sans Shraddha Kapoor. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, fans have been waiting with bated breath so they can see the two of them promote the film together. However, during the trailer launch event held in Mumbai, both of them had said, they will promote the film separately.

Earlier this week, Ranbir on a promotional spree, spoke at length about his daughter Raha, wife-actor Alia Bhatt winning an award, and Pathaan's success at the box office.

On bad phase in Bollywood

The journalist during the promotions asked Ranbir, "Bollywood ka abhi thoda dicey chal raha hai (Bollywood is currently going through a dicey phase)." Interrupting her, Ranbir answered, "Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune (What are you saying? Have you not seen the box office collection of Pathaan?)"

However, the journalist tried to ask further, but the actor interrupted her and asked about her publication. "Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (Which media publication you are from?)" After she replied, the actor mockingly told her, "BBC News. Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kalâ€¦uska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think something is going on with your company these days. What about that, you tell me first)."

On him and Alia winning an Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Talking about his win, he said at his film's event, "Of course I am very grateful ki mujhe yeh sammaan dia. I don't think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Wo bahut badi kujh acting performance nahi thi. Jab bhi kujh award aata hai to of course you feel great (my performance wasn't outstanding in Brahmastra but it feels great to get an award)."

"I am very excited that Alia won the award because she was truly deserving in her performance in Gangubai (Kathiawadi). That's one of her finest performances ever. Par jab award milta hai, ek ajha feedback, ek pappi milti hai ki chalo aapne theek thak kaam kia. Aur zyadatar feeling ye hoti hai ki chalo ye bach gaye, abhi agle tak tension abhi rakhenge. Ab ye jab film release ho to ye bhi chal gai, zyadatar yahi hota hai ki phew, bach gaye. (When we get an award, it is good feedback, a pat on the back that we worked fine. The usual feeling is that we are safe for now, and won't take tension till the next project. This film has worked and we are safe).

Ranbir Kapoor on Raha

Ranbir Kapoor said, "Mujhe laga abhi aadi life toh ho gayi he toh abhi aur kya hoga, you know... shaadi bhi ho gayi he, I love my wife and all of that. But I think the moment my child was born, Raha was born, it opened a different emotion... a different 'chakra' in your body."

The actor added, "You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. (Pauses) And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her... mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta... but my feeling is just... I can't explain it! It's the best feeling in the world!"

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of Raha through a social media post. They wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made a rare appearance together at the shoot of the fourth season of What Women Want, a chat show hosted by the actress in Mumbai. They posed for the paparazzi together.

In a video shared on social media, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor look radiant as ever.

Work front

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar stars Shraddha Kapoor and the film also marks Ranbir's first release of the year. In August, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.