The Muharram processions in Telangana shed light on the communal harmony between the Hindus and the Muslims, observed during the month of September, a civil service officer wrote on social media on Tuesday, September 10.

Rema Rajeshwari, an IPS officer, wrote about the Islamic month of mourning, called 'Peerla Penduga' in Telangana on Twitter, highlighting the spirit of secularism through participation by both the communities.

"Moharram is the most secular festival celebrated in Telangana. Locally known as Peerla Penduga, festivities mark a huge participation by Hindus. In Koilkonda, a group of women singing praises for the Alam of Bibi Fatima, how they cleaned the Ashoorkhana, fragrance of Oud, etc."

She goes on to write that the practice of mourning dates back to the 14 century and was introduced by the Deccan during Bharmani rule. Adding that the rituals integrated into folk tradition when Kings of Bijapur and Golkonda empire proclaimed Shi'ism as the state religion.

"During Moharram people living in cities return to their villages chanting 'Paddala panduga raawa. Peerala panduga raawe' (Come, o' festival of great ones come, o' festival of peers)."

Another user, Yunus Lasania responded to Rajeswari's tweet and pointed out that Qutub Shahi kings built several ashurkhanas across the Telugu speaking lands (which came under the Golkonda Kingdom) and appointed local Hindus as caretakers.

"That's the beauty of this land, the Deccan, which is markedly different from other places," he added.

Ashura or Youm-e-Ashura falls on September 10 is the tenth day of Muharram and is observed differently by Shia and Sunni Muslims around the world. It is also the holiest month after Ramadan.