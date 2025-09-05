As chances of the early reopening of the crucial Jammu–Srinagar National Highway look bleak, the Mughal Road has emerged as a vital link to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the Kashmir Valley amid the looming flood threat.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the strategic 270-km Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the fifth consecutive day due to multiple landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall. The closure has left over two thousand vehicles stranded and caused acute shortages of fuel, LPG, vegetables, and other essentials across several districts.

The highway is blocked at several points between Jakhaini and Chenani in Udhampur, and restoration work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is still underway. No vehicular movement is being allowed from Nagrota towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, and Srinagar. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, who visited the flood-affected areas along with SP Sandeep Bhat, said efforts are being made to restore connectivity by this evening.

With NH-44 blocked, the historic Mughal Road has become the only alternative route, linking Jammu's Rajouri and Poonch districts to Shopian in the Kashmir Valley. While the Mughal Road and the Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag route remain open for light motor vehicles, several inter-district roads in the Jammu region are still cut off, leaving dozens of villages isolated.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to review the flood situation in the Kashmir Valley, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said essential supplies are being routed through the Mughal Road, which has become the valley's temporary lifeline. The meeting was informed that the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is expected to be restored by tomorrow, with fruit-laden trucks currently being cleared via Mughal Road in a phased manner.

Full restoration of Jammu–Srinagar highway to take months

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the damaged sections of NH-44 at Marog and Balli Nullah in Ramban.

"Inspection is being carried out. Highways have been damaged. I have spoken to NHAI and the district administrations. They say it will take 20–25 days for restoration; however, alternate routes are available," Omar said.

The 250-km-long Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), considered the lifeline of Kashmir, continues to reel under the impact of torrential rains and landslides, with full restoration expected to take several months. While partial connectivity has been restored, a major hurdle remains the reconstruction of the critical Tharad Bridge in Udhampur district, which may take at least six months to complete.

Reports said that on August 26, Udhampur district received very heavy rainfall that severely damaged a 20-km stretch of the highway between Udhampur and Chenani, particularly a 10-km stretch between Bani Nullah and Samroli. The worst-hit points include the Tharad Bridge, Balli Nullah, and both carriageways at Samroli.