Mugen Rao seems to be the clear winner in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The poll conducted by The International Business Times shows him convincingly winning the trophy.

In the poll, which had the participation of over 1000s of our readers, Mugen has secured 47.52 percent of votes, which states that there is no competition for him. Losliya comes distant second by earning 33.5 percent of votes.

Sandy is in the third place by getting 13.54 percent of votes, while Sherin has ended at the fourth place by earning merely 5.4 percent of votes. This indicates that she does not stand a chance to emerge victorious this season.

The polls on the other websites have also stated that Mugen would lift the trophy with Losliya giving a tough fight to him. Sandy and Sherin are in the third and fourth places, respectively, in every other poll.

Surprisingly, rumours say that Mugen has won the trophy. Not Losliya, but Sandy has ended up as the runner-up.

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil was kicked off on 23 June. 16 contestants had entered the show and only four participants have made it to the last stage. Interestingly, Tharshan was people's favourite to win the trophy, but to the viewers' shock he was eliminated last weekend.

The grand finale of Kamal Haasan-hosted show will be aired on Sunday, 6 October.

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil was won by Aarav, while Riythvika emerged victorious in the second season of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.