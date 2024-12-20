And the wait is over! Cinephiles are in for a treat as Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, was released worldwide on December 20, 2024. The film delves into the untold story of Mufasa, tracing his journey from an orphaned cub to the leader of the Pride Lands.

In the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to Mufasa, while his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan voice Simba and young Mufasa, respectively.

Both the Hindi and English versions of the film have wowed fans. With its captivating animation, emotional storytelling, and stellar voice performances, the movie has left audiences in awe.

Those who have seen the film have taken to social media to heap praise on it.

The movie was good. It was worth waking up early & going to see it.



Being a 2K 3D DCP it wasn’t as sharp i expected it to be, & the sound isn’t satisfying to the ears either. But the 3D is nice so is the FLAT content!!



Oka level ekuva pettandi sound @ursmohan_kumar #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1WO6Wqs9c4 — Eshwar (@Rudraveena_) December 20, 2024

One cinephile hailed the film as a "visual masterpiece" that surpasses its predecessor. Barry Jenkins' direction and breathtaking cinematography have been commended for adding depth to the story. Aaron Pierre's performance as the young Mufasa has been described as "pitch-perfect," while the film's two-hour runtime is noted for its engaging narrative.

On X (formerly Twitter), a reviewer called it a cinematic triumph, emphasizing its themes of destiny, love, duty, and honour.

Another viewer described it as a "delightful visual spectacle," though some felt the pacing and songs slightly diluted the impact.

A user mentioned, "#Mufasa is a real mixed bag. When it works, it really works. Mufasa's rise can elicit big emotions. But Scar's fall felt unearned. His entire personality changes with one scene. There are too many rushed plotlines. The songs were all forgettable. Moments of greatness, but many issues."

Another user shared,"Wow. I am shocked. #Mufasa is a DEEPLY emotional film, filled with great music and incredible visuals. Disney righted every wrong from the original 'live-action' remake, creating what might be one of the best 'live-action' Disney films in YEARS."

Meanwhile, Meiyang Chang voices Scar, a.k.a. Taka, making the character even more iconic. However, the songs in the Hindi dub fail to match the original soundtrack. They aren't as catchy and are unlikely to leave a lasting impression.