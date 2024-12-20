The makers of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, are trying hard to keep the audience hooked on the show. The makers primarily focus on Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Rajat Dalal. The TRP of this season is very low compared to previous seasons. Despite Salman Khan's hosting skills and his efforts to reprimand the inmates for their behaviour, the audience isn't happy with the season, and this is reflected in the TRPs.

Bigg Boss 18 has not made it into the top 10 on the TRP list. However, the highest TRP of the show was recorded when Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan as the interim host and supported Karan Veer Mehra. She even called it "The Karan Veer Mehra Show."

On Saturday, December 8 and 9's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan stepped in as interim host. Farah slammed Eisha Singh and others for constantly targeting Karan Veer Mehra. She remarked that everyone was either poking, taking sides, or instigating fights just to be around Karan Veer Mehra, and fans have noticed this dynamic. She also compared Karan Veer Mehra to the late actor Siddharth Shukla.

For the unversed, Siddharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13

The episode featuring Farah Khan's criticism helped the makers garner better TRPs. As per GossipsTV, the average TRP of Bigg Boss 18 remains at 1.3 overall, but Farah Khan's specials achieved a 1.5 rating. On Saturday, the TRP hit 1.5, while Sunday saw a drop to 1.3. It is being reported that Farah Khan's episode clocked the highest TRP rating of this season.

A Look at BB TRPs

Bigg Boss 18 had a strong start with a 2.3 rating on its premiere. However, since then, the show has struggled to reach even a 2.0 rating. The TRP eventually dropped to 1.3. The most successful season, Bigg Boss 13, had a premiere rating of 2.8 and maintained an average TRP of 2.1–2.5 every week. However, subsequent seasons failed to match this success. Season 14 had an average TRP of 1.8, Season 15 recorded the lowest rating of 0.9, Season 16 saw a slight increase with a 1.9 rating, and Season 17 managed a rating of 2.0.

Upon learning this, Karan Veer Mehra's fans are rejoicing and claiming that the show truly belongs to him.

Evicted contestants

The week there will be a double eviction. Digvijay Rathi is already out and Yamini Malhotra is likely to follow.