'Cringe, vulgar': Chum unbuttons Avinash Mishra's shirt, drools over his abs; latter kisses her hand, Karan gets jealous [BB 18 update]

Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 18 has turned out to be one of the lousiest and slowest seasons in the history of the show. The current season is not just low on TRPs but has also failed to hold the audience's attention.

Owing to massive backlash and criticism, the makers have now resorted to incorporating bold and steamy scenes among contestants to garner social media publicity. Female contestants in the house are seen drooling over Avinash Mishra's chiselled abs.

A viral video shows Chum Darang asking Avinash to flaunt his abs. In a recent task, sparks flew as Chum daringly unbuttoned Avinash's shirt, and he kissed her hand, leaving the housemates wide-eyed and fans buzzing with excitement.

The episode featured Chum Darang flirting with Avinash Mishra, referred to as the "Time God," in a bid to win the nomination rights. She tried to impress Avinash by swooning over his eyes and well-toned body.

Avinash had the power to take away the nomination rights of any two contestants. Chum Darang was the first contender and used all her tactics to flirt with him. Avinash kissed her hand, which left Karan Veer Mehra and Eisha Singh visibly jealous. Karan jokingly called Chum 'kamini.' Chum added, "Ooh la la," while admiring Avinash's body.

Avinash then came closer to Chum, commenting on how they had never had a proper conversation. Chum continued to flirt and remarked, "The color of your eyes, oh my God. Doob jau kya? Aapka yeh body! Now I know why Kashish keeps admiring you and sitting near you. I've never seen it up close, but it looks amazing." (Should I drown? This body of yours! Now I understand why Kashish is always near you. I've never seen it closely, but it's really impressive.")

Chum unbuttoned Avinash's shirt, after which they danced together, with Avinash also showcasing his singing skills.

Fans have slammed the makers of Bigg Boss for the cringe-worthy content.

One user commented, "Is this a family show?"

Another wrote, "This is cringe content."

The third one mentioned, "That was awkward to watch.."