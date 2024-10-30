BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the interest of the people of the state, alleging that the scam is deeper.

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, Siroya said that it is becoming clear day by day that there is rampant corruption in the MUDA, and it is not confined to the allotment of 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah's family only.

"I had made this demand earlier and once again I urge the government that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign and face the investigation. This is best in the interest of the state and people. It is also in the interest of the Congress party," he emphasized.

"I don't think they will do it. My suspicions have come true that the MUDA scam is deeper," he claimed.

"The MUDA scam has begun from CM Siddaramaiah's family. CM Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, wife and himself have been named as accused persons by the court in the MUDA scam...The Congress MP Kumara Naik, who was the Deputy Commissioner then, had carried out land conversions. He had visited the land which was not there (in the possession of MUDA). All this shows that CM Siddaramaiah's family was involved in the MUDA case. In this background, the CM has returned the allotted 14 sites and he should face the probe," Siroya stated.

When asked about the questions raised on EVMs by the Congress party leaders, he said that it is the "height of foolishness" of the grand old party Congress.

"I want to convey this to the Congress leaders, four elections were held in West Bengal state after the BJP came to power at the Centre and the BJP has lost all elections there. The Congress is claiming that the EVMs could be managed. They should introspect as the election results of Jammu and Kashmir are also before us. Congress is stooping lower and lower by making these allegations day after day...If the party stops blaming the EVMs and introspects and brings reformation it will help it," he said.

