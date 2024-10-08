Senior Congress leader and former Speaker K. B. Koliwad said on Tuesday that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has affected the party's prospects in Haryana.

Interacting with media persons in Bengaluru, Koliwad said that during the election campaign in Haryana, the MUDA scam was a major issue, affecting the Congress.

He further underlined that he is committed to his earlier statement urging CM Siddaramaiah to resign from his post.

"I can't take back my statement that CM Siddaramaiah should resign and face the investigation. I made the statement in the interest of the Congress party," he maintained.

"Notice will be issued if the Congress is affected. My statement in this regard was in the interest of the party. I am not in active politics. I work towards saving the party," Koliwad stated.

"Why would AICC leadership issue a warning to me? I am the senior Congress leader. I am friends with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. I have given my opinion," he stated.

"Don't know how the Kantharaj Commission's report on caste census was unscientific. No community will be meted out with injustice and there is no reason why it should be delayed," he said.

"I support the implementation of the caste census report. While the caste census was carried out, I visited many places. They have detailed the sub-castes as well," he stated.

On September 26, Koliwad, Karnataka Congress Disciplinary Committee President, said that the Chief Minister should resign from his post to avoid embarrassment to the party.

Koliwad said, "Siddaramaiah has delivered pro-people programmes and has the support of 136 MLAs. Still, I appeal to Siddaramaiah to resign at this stage and help the party as Congress may face embarrassment due to MUDA."

"CM Siddaramaiah will come out clean in this case and become the CM again. Hence, he should not embarrass the party. CM Siddaramaiah will have to step down and face the investigation," he opined.

(With inputs from IANS)