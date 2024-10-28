IANS

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, obtained crucial documents from a RTI activist from Mysuru, Gangaraju on Monday.

Meanwhile, the complainant in the MUDA case, Snehamayi Krishna, has submitted purported video evidence to the Additional Director of the ED, Bengaluru, Murali Kannan linked to the case.

RTI activist Gangaraju, while speaking to the media on Monday claimed that he has substantial and crucial information regarding the CM's involvement in the MUDA case and he has been asked to provide the documents and information by the ED.

Gangaraju had also filed a complaint with the ED alleging illegal allotment of sites by MUDA to CM Siddaramaiah's wife.

Gangaraju had also complained of intimidation and harassment by strangers after he raised his voice against the CM.

"I am handing over 4,200 pages of documents to the ED. Based on my video, the ED is conducting raids on a realtor and builder named N. Manjunath," Gangaraju stated.

Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna in his written submission stated, "I respectfully request that based on the complaint I have submitted regarding illegal financial transactions at the MUDA, your office has rightly undertaken an enquiry."

IANS

"Recently, I obtained a video wherein it is clearly visible that bundles of cash are being counted in the back seat of a vehicle, while in a conversation a sum of Rs 25 lakh is mentioned explicitly. As per the information, the individual handling the cash is an assistant of one N. Manjunath (builder), and the video pertains to the money received by one Shivanna on behalf of Manjunath. In this video, Manjunath has reportedly handed over the settlement deed to Shivanna," the submission stated.

"As mentioned in the deed, Manjunath resides in Dollars Colony, J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru. I request you to summon him to your office, review the video, conduct an enquiry, and gather the details regarding Manjunath's transactions with the MUDA in 50:50 ratio allotments," Snehamayi Krishna stated.

He has also provided a set of questions and demanded a probe into whether the plots were distributed to officials and staff.

The ED sleuths began simultaneous raids in multiple locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Monday in connection with the MUDA case.

According to sources, simultaneous raids are underway at nine locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru cities.

The ED has targeted the offices and residences of MUDA officers and builders.

The ED sleuths have raided a builder's residence in upscale Dollar's Colony in J.P. Nagar locality in Bengaluru and carried out search and inspection there.

(With inputs from IANS)