A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the destruction of evidence pertaining to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

S.P. Pradeep Kumar, one of the petitioners in the MUDA case, filed a complaint in this regard with the ED on Thursday.

The complainant has requested to initiate action against the persons involved in trying to destroy the evidence with respect to 14 sites by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"CM Siddaramaiah is using his official position in tampering with records and destroying evidence himself as well as by using officials of MUDA," Pradeep Kumar alleged.

"The MUDA Commissioner is accused of suppression of evidence under Section 201 and 204 of the Indian Penal Code. Enquire into this aspect of whether the office of Chief Minister or the Chief Minister himself exerted pressure on the MUDA Commissioner and other authorities," Pradeep Kumar urged.

"Lodge a complaint against the Chief Minister and others for destruction of evidence and other charges. Direct the Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta to recover the documents related to suppression of evidence and arrest those who are involved in such criminal acts," he further demanded.

"I respectfully submit that present CM Siddaramaiah, who was sworn in as the 22nd CM of Karnataka state on 20 May 2023, is the accused in the present complaint. Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah functioned as the Deputy CM of state between May 31, 1996, to July 22, 1999, and again between May 28, 2004, to August 5, 2005.

"Siddaramaiah functioned as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) party between June 8, 2009 to May 12, 2013 and again between October 2019 to May 20, 2023. Siddaramaiah was also the CM between May 13, 2013 and May 15, 2018. Along with Siddaramaiah, his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who had represented Varuna Constituency as MLA between May 12, 2018 to May 13, 2023 has also committed grave offence misusing and abusing his public office for personal pecuniary gain of his parents namely Siddaramaiah and Parvathy Siddaramaiah," Pradeep Kumar mentioned in his complaint.

During this period, Yathindra Siddaramaiah has functioned as Member of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and has participated in the proceedings in which his mother has sought illegal personal benefit for her family, the complainant alleged.

(With inputs from IANS)